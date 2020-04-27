Cuomo: Yankees, Mets Could Play Games in New York This Summer

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is envisioning a summer where the Yankees and Mets play games in New York.

"What sports can you do without an audience? What sports can you do economically without selling a ticket? We want to bring sports back," Cuomo wondered out loud on Sunday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

He said Major League Baseball officials need to get creative to form a plan to play games at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field without fans.

"Be creative. Try to figure it out, but if players could get paid more than staying home and owners would get some revenue versus total shutdown, why not? I'd love to watch," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he's talked with several owners about playing games, adding owners would have to figure out a way to make it work financially with teams losing ticket money but still getting broadcast revenue.

"It would have to be up to them, that they do an economic analysis that says, yeah, some revenue is better than no revenue, and my players are willing to negotiate a contract reduction," he said. "Everybody has to think outside the box, right? Because there is no box."