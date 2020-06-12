Cuomo Urges Caution: ‘This COVID Has Not Gone Away’ in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging caution as coronavirus is spiking again in many states that reopened before New York.

“This COVID has not gone away,” Cuomo said. “It’s increasing in 21 states. If you look at what’s going on, it tends to be after the reopening.”

As New York continues its COVID-19 reopening, Cuomo says it's a major cause for concern that COVID-19 cases in "21 states" have been increasing lately.

California, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Missouri, Washington, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, Vermont, Montana and Alaska are all dealing with recent spikes in the virus, according to Cuomo.

"COVID is still out there," he said. "14 states have the highest number ever of COVID cases, after the reopening."

As of now, New York hasn't seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since starting to reopen.

“We are the exception. The numbers are good. That can change, and that can change overnight," Cuomo said during his COVID-19 briefing. "Everything we've done has been exactly right up until now. But that's up until now. And you can make a mistake today that wipes out everything we've done, so you have to stay smart."