Following his meeting with President Donald Trump, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a message for Washington, D.C.: "Stop abusing New York" and other Democratic states.

On Wednesday, Cuomo met with President Trump at 11 a.m. at the White House and then held a press briefing at 1 p.m. from the National Press Club in D.C.

Cuomo said he had a good talk with Trump about infrastructure.

"The president also acknowledges in New York we are very aggressive about getting these projects done on time," Cuomo said.

He said the ruling the government by a political party is very toxic for the nation.

"Hyper-partisan politics is toxic to this country. This is an ugly un-American response," Cuomo said.

Cuomo once again attacked Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell for his no Blue-state bailout comment from weeks ago.

"Look at states that give more money than they get back. New York State gives more to the federal pot then it gets back," he said.

According to Cuomo, New York pays $29 billion to the federal government each year, more than any other state. He said Virginia receives $82 billion more than it pays, the most of any state.

"Those are the facts. Those are the numbers," he said. "The hypocrisy is so insulting."

New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and California round out the top 5 donor states while Maryland, Kentucky Alabama and Florida are in the top 5 receiving states, according to Cuomo.

"It’s hypocritical to say NY doesn’t deserve federal funding now because it would be ‘unfair’ to GOP states. (Never mind that NY was hit hardest of all by COVID.) They had no problem using NY tax dollars for decades as a piggy bank to subsidize poorer, GOP states," Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo offered the following message to Washington:

STOP ABUSING

New York

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Illinois

Californa

Michigan

Pennsylvania

"There is no 'United States' without the states. The states most impacted by COVID-19 represent more than 1/3rd of the national GDP," Cuomo tweeted during his press briefing. "State & local spending is essential to the health of the national economy. This virus doesn’t care about political party. States like NY that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 shouldn’t be punished because they vote blue. Especially when NY, year in and year out, subsidizes our fellow states."

Cuomo believes the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic should be a moment of good government over partisan politics.

"We have to get to a point, if only for a moment, where it's not red and blue. It's red white and blue. It's the United States," Cuomo said.

Cuomo repeated he has no desire to be anything but New York's governor.

"I have stayed 100 miles away from any political anything all through this," he said. "I'm not running for anything else, I don't want to go to Washington."