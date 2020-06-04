Cuomo to Protesting New Yorkers: Assume You Got COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes the recent George Floyd demonstrations could cause of spike of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said he supports the peaceful protestors but believes the recent demonstrations could cause a spike in COVID-19 cases. Cuomo says anyone who recently attended a protest should act like you have coronavirus.

"The protesters themselves could cause a spike" in COVID-19. If you were at one of those protests, I would assume, out of abundance of caution, you have been exposed," Cuomo said.

Cuomo says testing facilities in New York will be open for anyone who went to a recent protest.

"Tell people you may have been exposed. Act like you may have been exposed. Because, by the way, you could have been exposed." If you were at a protest, go get a test, please," Cuomo says.

He is also urging protesters to wear masks.

"Act like you may have been exposed. Worry about your 55-year-old father," he said. "They can die from this virus."

Cuomo says if the infection rate rises during the four-phased reopening he will be forced to stall or stop the reopening, adding "we go right back to where we were."

Cuomo says it could take up to two weeks to know if the George Floyd demonstrations caused a spike in coronavirus cases.