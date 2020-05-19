Cuomo Shares ‘Good News’ About New York COVID-19 Death Toll

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people dying each day from COVID-19 is "still painfully high" but is trending downwards.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 106 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 22,725. The number of lives lost was the lowest since late March, according to numbers from the New York State Department of Health.

"The number that breaks my heart, the number of deaths, it is still painfully high," Cuomo said during his COVID-19 press briefing on Monday. "But it is down and that is good news. Though our thoughts and prays with the members of those families today."

Number of Lives Lost Past 6 Days:

May 12: 166

May 13: 157

May 14: 132

May 15: 157

May 16: 139

May 17: 106

"If you look at where we are we have done a phenomenal job in reducing the spike that could have been cataclysmic," he said while talking about the decline in the number of daily deaths.