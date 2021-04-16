Cuomo Shares ‘Extraordinary’ News About COVID Vaccine in New York

New York is recording COVID numbers the state hasn't seen in many months.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that over 50 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One in every three New Yorkers over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated, according to Cuomo.

"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts and commitment of our providers and volunteers, more than half of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than a third are fully vaccinated," Cuomo said. "You take the vaccine not just for yourself - you take it to keep other people safe. COVID is still with us, but if we remain "New York Tough," we can continue to reopen our economy and gradually defeat this beast."

In the Mid-Hudson Region, 522,628 are fully vaccinated while 830,372 have received one dose.

More than 12.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in New York State. 198,257 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours and more than 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days, officials say.

Also on Thursday, Cuomo confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State dropped to 3,963, marking the first time COVID-19 hospitalizations are under 4,000 since December 1.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.

"Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it's critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity," Cuomo added. "I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can't give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

