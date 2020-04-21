Cuomo: Parts of New York State Will Reopen Before Others

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 85 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are in New York City and Long Island.

About 85 percent of the total hospitalizations in New York State are in New York City and Long Island, Rockland and Westchester counties make up 8 percent and rest of the state 7 percent, Cuomo said on Tuesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing from Buffalo before traveling to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump.

"Different parts of the state have different curves," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference. "The State of New York is large and made up of very different regions. Each region is experiencing unique timing with the curve of this virus. We have to think regionally — and act based on the facts on the ground."

Cuomo said some parts of New York will reopen before other parts of the state. He said the regional approach is needed because parts of the state are so different.

"We operate as one state, but we also understand variations," Cuomo said.

Cuomo noted it won't be a downstate vs upstate, but regions such as the Mid-Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Western New York, Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes and more. No timetable on reopening was given by Cuomo but he says a decision will be data-driven.

"We will make reopening decisions in New York State on a regional basis," he said. "We recognize not all regions are impacted with COVID-19 in the same way. It's the logical thing to do."

Cuomo has routinely said the key to reopening is testing.

"Up until now, testing was a private-sector function," Cuomo tweeted. "We never needed testing capacity on the scale we do now. Each state must be in charge of the labs in their state. The federal government must assist with international supply chain problems."

Cuomo also announced elective outpatient treatment will be allowed in counties in New York where there is not a "significant risk" of COVID-19.

Restrictions on elective surgery will remain in place in Bronx, Queens, Rockland, Nassau, Clinton, Yates, Westchester, Albany, Richmond, Schuyler, Kings, Suffolk, New York, Dutchess, Sullivan, Ulster, Erie, Orange and Rensselaer Counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the region.

"We will allow elective outpatient treatment in counties & hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near future," Cuomo said. "This strategy will preserve beds for COVID patients"

Cuomo announced 481 New Yorkers died in the past 24 hours from COVID-19, a slight increase from the day prior. 14,828 New Yorkers have now died from the virus.