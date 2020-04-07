Cuomo Offers Some Good News in Terms of COVID-19 in New York

Evidence suggests social distancing is working in New York and the curve is flattening.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York may have reached its peak in terms of COVID-19 cases. For two straight days, Cuomo has noted New York has seen a decrease in the number of new hospitalizations. ICU admissions and daily intubations are all also down. While the number of daily hospital discharge rate is up.

Cuomo added the death rate in the state has "been flat for two days."

"Those are all good signs and again would suggest a possible flattening of the curve," Cuomo during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Cuomo believes social-distancing is the main reason for improved numbers. But he noted, New York State has a long way to go and he's ordered schools and non-essential businesses to remain closed through April 29.

Even with numbers turning toward the better, the need for social distancing continues, Cuomo noted.

"If we are plateauing we are plateauing at a very high level and the health care system remains under strain," Cuomo said. "It could still go anyway. We could still see an increase. It is hopeful but inclusive. It still depends on what we do and how successful we are at social distancing."

Because the need for social distancing continues, fines are doubling for New Yorkers who are not following social distancing protocols.