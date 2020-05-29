Cuomo Offers ‘Absurd’ But ‘Good News’ in New York’s COVID-19 War

The number of New Yorkers dying from COVID-19 reached an "all-time low."

On Tuesday, during his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 73 New Yorkers died from the respiratory illness on Memorial Day, which marked the lowest daily death number since the COVID-19 pandemic began in New York in March.

"In this absurd new reality that is good news," Cuomo said. "Any other time and place when you lose 73 New Yorkers it's tragic. It's tragic now, but relative to where we've been we are on the other side of the curve.

On Wednesday, Cuomo marked Tuesday's death total as an "all-time low." He later reported 74 Empire State residents died from the viral disease on Tuesday.

"74 isn't as good as 73, but it's all headed in the right direction," Cuomo said on Wednesday. "Only in this time of crisis would 74 deaths would be anything less than truly tragic news. But when you've gone through what we've gone through it's a sign we are headed in the right direction."

On Thursday, Cuomo confirmed the state's lowest daily increase of new COVID-19 hospitalizations since the COVID-19 pandemic began around March 20. 163 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported on Thursday.

Cuomo later announced, for the second straight day, 74 New Yorkers died from the virus in a 24-hour span.

"We will be watching this number to see how far down it actually goes," Cuomo said on Thursday. "(COVID-19) will remain a cause of death for the foreseeable future, I'm afraid to say, but we want to get this number down as low as possible and we are doing everything we can to do that."