Cuomo: New Yorkers With COVID-19 Antibodies Can Get Virus Again

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers having COVID-19 antibodies doesn't guarantee you won't get the virus again. He also said the virus can cause severe illness in children.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Friday, from Marist College, for the first time, Cuomo said having COVID-19 antibodies isn't a guarantee that you won't get the virus a second time. Health officials have stated this before, but this marks the first time Cuomo has said it during a coronavirus briefing.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced the hospitalizations rates and new COVID hospitalizations cases are largely flat.

"We would have hoped that we would have come down very quickly. That's not what is happening," Cuomo said.

He announced 216 people have died from COVID-19 in the state in the past 24 hours. The statewide death total now stands at 21,044, after the death total increased by almost 1,000 overnight

"We know the pain is felt by their families and we share this loss," he said.

Cuomo announced officials are now seeing evidence COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children. So far the state has seen 73 severe cases in children across the state and at least one death, with more cases being investigated.

"On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by COVID-19. This is every parent's nightmare. That your child might be affected by this virus. But it's something we have to factor now," Cuomo said during his COVID briefing from Marist College.

The 73 New York children are getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome, which is believed to be linked to coronavirus, Cuomo noted. Signs of Kawasaki disease include a rash on the palms and soles, fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, swollen lymph nodes, and inflammation or red eyes.

Cuomo suggests parents seek care right away if a child has any of these symptoms.