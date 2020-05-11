Cuomo: New York Will Not Deviate From Phased Reopening Plan

There appears to be no flexibility when it comes to the phased plan to open New York regionally from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Last Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen on May 15 if a number of guidelines are met.

He confirmed Sunday there will be regions that will be eligible to reopen on May 15. There are seven metrics that state officials are assessing before allowing a region to reopen.

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases. Each phase will last two weeks.

Speaking on Friday during his COVID-19 briefing from Marist Collage, the governor stated he doesn't expect to see any deviations from the phased reopening plan, adding he isn't going to allow businesses to reopen earlier than already outlined in his New York Forward plan

The plan splits the state up into 10 regions. Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Sullivan, Westchester and Rockland counties are placed in the "Mid-Hudson" region.