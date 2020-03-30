Cuomo: New York Still Has ‘Too Many Places With Too Much Density’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is annoyed that many New Yorkers aren't following his mandate to stay at home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"The situation is painfully clear. There's no question to what we are dealing with. There's no question to the grief or loss of life," Cuomo said during his press briefing on Monday.

Cuomo said the state has two missions. The public must stay at home and we must support the health care system.

"When I issued the stay at home order, it wasn't 'it would be nice if you did' it was a mandate," Cuomo said. "We still have too many places with too much density. If you are a non-essential worker stay at home. If you leave the house, you are exposing yourself to danger. If you leave the house, you are exposing others to danger. If you are out, no proximity, six feet of distancing and stay away from places that are dense."

Cuomo stressed New Yorkers must follow the "New York State on Pause" mandate and practice social distancing.

"I don't know the ways to make the same point," he said.

Cuomo again said people must stop hanging out at parks and playgrounds and again said he may be forced to close them if people continue to not listen.

Cuomo said the state needs to recruit more healthcare professionals and share healthcare professionals from other places in the country where there isn't a COVID-19 health crisis.

"The key battle in this fight is taking place in hospitals across the city, the state and this country. Our healthcare workers are on the front line. They are the soldiers fighting this battle on behalf of all of us. Support them — stay home," Cuomo tweeted during his press conference.

Cuomo announced there are now 66,497 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. There's now only one county in New York that doesn't have a COVID-19 case.

"Anyone who says this is a New York City problem is in a state of denial," Cuomo said. "There is no American who is immune. What is happening to New York is not an anomaly."

Over 9,500 are currently hospitalized and 2,352 are in ICU. 4,204 patients have been discharged. Cuomo confirmed 1,218 New Yorkers have now died from the virus.

"That's a lot of loss. That's a lot of pain, Cuomo said.

Cuomo again stressed the longer someone is on a ventilator the less likely you will come off one.

Cuomo also announced the U.S. Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort is now docked at Manhattan's Pier 90.

It's expected to begin treating patients who don't have the coronavirus on Tuesday. President Donald Trump said that will free up more beds in hospitals for those infected with COVID-19.