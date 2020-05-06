The majority of New Yorkers who are hospitalized with COVID-19 got infected at home, according to the initial findings of a new study.

On Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said hospitalizations and intubations continue to decline across New York. He said 232 people died in the last 24 hours, which marks the second straight day of an increase in the number of deaths, bringing the statewide total to 19,877.

According to Cuomo, if you take New York out of the national COVID-19 statistics, the virus is spreading across the nation and the numbers nationally are increasing

"Everywhere but New York, the numbers are going up. To me, that vindicates what we're doing. Follow the science. Follow the data," Cuomo said.

Cuomo released results of a study regarding how New Yorkers who were recently hospitalized with COVID-19 got infected.

About, 66 percent of the hospitalization cases were from people who remained home. Cuomo didn't provide a breakdown on households, or whether others in the home were going to work.

About 18 percent of those getting infected came from nursing homes. Only 4 percent were using mass transit, which surprised Cuomo. Less than 1 percent got the virus from prisons.

Cuomo said the initial findings found that most people getting sick were not working, not traveling, mostly downstate, predominantly older, predominantly minorities, predominantly non-essential employees and predominantly at home.

"It reinforces what we've been doing. Much of it comes down to how you're protecting yourself. It comes down to personal behavior," he said.

Cuomo said keys to protect yourself is to wear a mask, wash your hands and stay inside your home if you are vulnerable.

"When it is safe to reopen, NYS will set the bar high, Cuomo tweeted during his COVID-19 briefing. "We have the opportunity to Build Back Better. We can’t waste the many lessons of this pandemic."