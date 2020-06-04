Cuomo: Hudson Valley Will Enter Phase 2 of Reopening Next Week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Hudson Valley will enter Phase 2 of the four-phased reopening plan early next week.

On Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said the Mid-Hudson Region will enter Phase 2 of the reopening on Tuesday.

The Mid-Hudson Region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Businesses like retailers and car dealerships as well as salons and barbershops can reopen, with proper safety protocols in place, in Phase 2. Offices can allow 50 percent of its workforce to return to the office.

On Wednesday, in a somewhat surprising move, Cuomo said outdoor dining and drinking are now allowed in Phase 2 instead of Phase 3. Tables must be placed at least six-feet apart and that staff as well as customers must wear face coverings when not seated.

According to Cuomo, after spending 14 days in Phase 1 a group of "global experts" will analyze the data from the region.

Some of the data that the "global experts" will analyze can be found on the New York State Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Data on the dashboard includes new COVID-19 infections, the severity of infections, hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing.

If you look at the dashboard, the Mid-Hudson Region continues to decline when it comes to new infections and the severity of infections. The region has remained about even in terms of hospital capacity and has increased testing.

Those are all signs the region should be allowed to enter Phase 2 on time.