Cuomo Gives ‘Great News’ Issues New Rules for New York Businesses

A number of businesses visited by many New Yorkers have new COVID rules to follow.

It's a happy day for any New Yorker who goes to casinos, movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys statewide.

In mid-March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a number of coronavirus restriction roll-backs that go into effect on April 5.

Starting today, Monday, April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew that was in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards halls, gyms and fitness centers is lifted.

The 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect. Gov. Cuomo says both curfews will be evaluated in late April.

On Sunday, Cuomo announced over 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while over 20 percent of Empire State residents are fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, all New Yorkers 16 and older are eligible to sign up for a vaccine.

"As universal eligibility for the vaccine is set to go into effect this week in New York, our goal is to continue getting as many vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible," Cuomo said. "One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state.

