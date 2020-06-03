Gov. Andrew Cuomo said local and state police and the people of New York are keeping most protests "peaceful" but reminded New Yorkers COVID-19 is still a major threat.

Cuomo marked Wednesday as Day 95 of the COVID-19 pandemic and Day 10 of the civil unrest following the "murder" of George Floyd.

Cuomo said President Donald Trump held up the bible during a photo-op, so instead he read from the bible during his COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

Cuomo added there were continued protests across New York Wednesday night. He again said the protesting and looting are two separate situations.

"There are people who are protesting and there are people who are looting. Very different situations," Cuomo said. "Mr. Floyd was one in an ongoing series. You can go back to Rodney King, you can go back to Martin Luther King."

Cuomo urged protesters to obey curfew so police can focus on stopping the criminals.

"They say here's an opportunity to loot and to steal. This is criminal behavior designed to create chaos. We will not allow our cities to be in chaos, period," Cuomo said.

Cuomo applauded local and state police and the people of New York for keeping most protests "peaceful."

Cuomo also urged protesters to "protest intelligently." To remember that COVID-19 is still out there and can again spread quickly.

"COVID-19 is still a real threat. We're still battling that," he said. "If you are protesting peacefully, remember the COVID virus is still out there. Wear a mask. Be smart."

He said the battle with the virus continues to get better. 49 New Yorkers died on Tuesday, setting another low number. Cuomo added new COVID hospitalizations remain at its lowest since the pandemic began in March.

"It is going better than it has ever gone," Cuomo said.