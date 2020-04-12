Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he signed more executive orders after reporting over 730 more deaths for the sixth straight day.

The change in the total number of hospitalizations is down again. However, Cuomo announced on Sunday ICU admissions increased and there was a large increase in intubations, which Cuomo noted isn't good news.

"Most who are intubated won't come off the ventilator," Cumo said.

The "terrible news," according to Cuomo, is 758 more New Yorkers died in the past day from COVID-19.

"We deeply mourn the 758 New Yorkers we lost yesterday to COVID-19," Cuomo said. "New York is not numb. We know this is not just a number, it is real lives lost forever."

This marks the sixth straight day Cuomo reported over 700 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period

April 6: 731

April 7: 779

April 8: 799

April 9: 777

April 10: 783

April 11: 758

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

As of Sunday, 9,385 New Yorkers have died from the virus. In comparison, Cuomo noted 2,753 died in 9-11 at the World Trade Center.

"These are staggering numbers," Cuomo said. "Behind this number are individuals and families, and untold loss and pain. We mourn all those who we lost to this vicious virus."

To reopen, there must be a regional and state approach, Cuomo said. A safe public health strategy that is consistent with an economic strategy.

Cuomo said he will speak with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut to talk about a regional approach to reopen.

Cuomo said he signed a new executive order that mandates all essential businesses must provide essential workers with a cloth or surgical face mask for employees to wear when directly interacting with the public.

"We will safeguard the public health by having those who interact with public wear appropriate face coverings," he said.

He also is signing an executive order which will expand who can conduct antibody tests to bring these tests to scale.

Cuomo also bashed the federal stimulus bill. Some states are getting $300,000 per COVID-19 case while New York is getting $12,000, Cuomo said, according to a recent study.

"Some states, like Montana and Nebraska, are getting more than $300,000 in federal stimulus money per reported COVID-19 case," Cuomo said. New York is the hardest-hit state and yet we are getting only about $12,000 per case. We need a fair federal stimulus bill that is distributed by need."