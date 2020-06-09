Cuomo Attacks Trump For Tweet About New York Protester’s Injury

Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a tweet from President Trump about a 75-year-old New York man who was injured by police surprised him.

On Tuesday during his press briefing from the Lower Hudson Valley, Cuomo said New York lawmakers are working on passing a package of law enforcement reform bills. Cuomo said he'll sign the measures once they clear the Senate and Assembly "hopefully this week."

"Government is not a passive occupation. It's supposed to do things. It's supposed to make changes," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said President Donald Trump's tweet about a potential conspiracy theory regarding the injury of Buffalo protester surprised him.

"President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me even after all the tweets he has done," Cuomo said.

The tweet read:

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?

"There's no fact to any of it," Cuomo said. "He accuses this man of being associated with Antifa, no proof whatsoever. No fact. Just an assertion. What did he think it was staged? He thought the blood coming out of his head was staged?"

Cuomo said Trump's tweet was "dumb" "reckless" and "crude."

"What does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire. If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet," Cuomo added during his press briefing from Westchester.