Despite the curve flattening in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns additional waves of COVID-19 are expected.

It's been 18 days since New York was placed on PAUSE. Cuomo believes because of social distancing the curve is flattening. He said the number of ventilators and beds needed as well as the projected number of ventilators and beds needed continues to go down because of social distancing. But noted the numbers could change if we stop.

"If we stop acting the way we are acting those numbers will go up," Cuomo said.

In the past 24 hours, 200 more people were hospitalized in New York due to COVID-19 and 64 patients were placed into ICU, the lowest numbers yet, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo said that is another sign the people are following social distancing guidelines and social distancing is working.

Cuomo said while the numbers are improving, this is only the first wave. The 1918 Spanish flu hit in three waves, he said.

"Even after we get through this battle, we have this war. We can’t assume that because we are seeing some positive signs this will be over soon or that additional waves won’t hit," Cuomo said. The moment you stop following the polices the numbers will shoot up. We are not prepared to handle the highest numbers in those projects. We made a mistake underestimating this virus."

On Thursday, Cuomo announced 799 people died in New York during the past 24 hours. This marks the third straight day he reported the highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19 in the state.

"We mourn them and stand in support of their families and loved ones," Cuomo said. "There are no words that can express our grief and heartbreak. The lives lost to COVID are a loss to the very fabric of NY."

COVID-19 has now killed over two times more New Yorkers than 9-11, Cuomo noted. 2,753 people from New York died due to 9-11, to date 7,067 New Yorkers died from coronavirus, according to Cuomo.

"That is so shocking painful and breathtaking. 9-11 was so tragic and we lost so many more New Yorkers to this silent killer," Cuomo said. "With the same randomness, the same evilness we saw on 9-11."

The state is bringing in more funeral directors to help deal with all the death.