Over 60 New York bars lost its liquor licenses in the past few days for allegedly violating coronavirus-related regulations.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 61 New York State bars after finding alleged egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders.

"We continue to see situations that are just not intelligent and local governments have to crack down on these," Cuomo said. "Bars and restaurants that continue to act irresponsibly are disrespectful, engaging in illegal behavior, and not only violating public health, but they are violating common decency. Protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers remains our number one priority, and we will continue to take aggressive enforcement actions against businesses that violate the law."

Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"Blatantly ignoring public health and safety is inexcusable and the State Liquor Authority will continue to seek out and shut down businesses refusing to comply to the Governor's Executive Orders," State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said.

Below is information on why each business had its liquor license suspended, according to the New York State Liquor Authority:

The 11 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 are:

"Court Deli Restaurant" at 96 East 161st Street in the Bronx, on August 4, 2020

Based on complaints of patrons eating inside the premises, on August 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed four patrons at two separate tables eating and drinking inside the premises, with evidence of other inside service as well.

"Suite 704" at 704-706A Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 4, 2020

On August 1st NYPD officers observed twelve patrons eating inside the premises, employees without facial coverings, and a DJ set up inside, in violation of their license and the Governor's Executive Orders which do not permit inside service at all in NYC.

"Burkes Grill" at 7 South Avenue in Webster, on August 4, 2020

On July 30th, SLA investigators made an undisclosed visit to this restaurant to find it operating as an illegal bar only: observing twelve patrons at the bar who were ignoring social distancing guidelines and two patrons standing and drinking. An investigator ordered and was served a beer without food from a bartender without a facial covering, while observing three patrons enter the bar that were also served alcohol without food.

"Sirenita Lounge" at 12 Croton Avenue in Ossining, on August 4, 2020

The SLA received a referral from the Village of Ossining Police Department that on July 31st, officers conducting a compliance inspection observed a bar-type scene inside with patrons drinking, playing pool and mingling inside without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines; several patrons were also loitering and drinking directly outside of the establishment.

"Boxcar Lounge," at 168 Avenue B in Manhattan, on August 4, 2020

On August 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force interviewed the owner of the business, who admitted to serving alcohol to patrons without food, in addition to acknowledging the business does not have a kitchen or prepare food, which has been a requirement of all licensed taverns dating back to 1964. The licensee previously had been cited and disciplined, in 2019, a "non bona fide" for having no food available.

"La Vue" at 3202 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple egregious violations at this licensed premises: five security guards and two valets without facial coverings directly outside the business, six employees preparing food and three bartenders without facial coverings, forty patrons without masks inside, near the rooftop, and one-hundred-fifty patrons drinking and dancing on the rooftop, with several observed sharing hookah and drinks from bottle service being offered.

"EL Manaba Restaurant" at 341 St. Nicholas Avenue in Ridgewood, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eleven patrons inside the restaurant eating and consuming alcohol, including seven seated at tables and four at the bar, all of it illegal in New York City. Investigators additionally observed four employees inside the restaurant without facial coverings.

The 19 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 31, Aug. 1, and August 2 are:

"The New Elbo Room" at 170 Delaware Avenue in Albany, on August 2, 2020

On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force conducted an undisclosed compliance check of the premises finding the bar crowded with patrons mingling, drinking and walking around the premises without facial coverings. Numerous sales of alcohol to patrons without food were observed, with the bartender informing investigators they only needed to purchase chips with alcohol. Investigators also observed patrons playing pool, and witnessed several patrons exiting the premises with alcoholic beverages without food. At no time during the inspection did investigators observe employees ask patrons to be seated, wear masks, not to stand and drink at the bar, or maintain social distancing.

"Tequila Sunrise" at 132 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, on August 2, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed five employees without facial coverings, including the manager, two servers, a bouncer and a DJ. On August 1st, the SLA received a referral from the NYPD that on July 23rd and 24th, the premises was in full operation after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with over one-hundred-fifty patrons gathered outside the business, standing and drinking without facemasks, smoking hookah, with loud music playing with cars double parked in the street blocking traffic. The NYPD issued a summons on July 24th.

"Brothers Taverna" at 23-01 Steinway Street in Astoria, on August 2, 2020

On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a band playing with a crowd of approximately twenty-five patrons standing and dancing in front of the establishment without facial coverings, ignoring social distancing guidelines and consuming alcoholic beverages from clear plastic cups with no lids.

"La Sabrosura" at 25A East 170 Street in the Bronx, on August 2, 2020

On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a DJ without a facial covering playing music in the street encouraging patrons congregate. Investigators documented four employees not wearing face coverings, over ten patrons at tables not properly spaced apart, patrons standing, ignoring social distancing guidelines and alcohol being sold on the premises and "to go" without any food, with the kitchen not operational during the inspection.

"Bettolona" at 3143 Broadway in Manhattan, on August 2, 2020

On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed nine patrons sitting inside the restaurant eating and consuming alcohol. Additionally, an employee in the kitchen was observed cooking without a facial covering.

"21 Greenpoint" at 21 Greenpoint Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 2, 2020

On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed two patrons inside the premises eating and drinking at the bar without facial coverings. Investigators also observed a crowd congregating directly outside the premises with two patrons without facial coverings standing and eating in addition to an unauthorized sidewalk table next to curb side.

"Posh" at 405 West 51st Street in Manhattan, on August 2, 2020

On August 1st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately thirty patrons gathered outside the restaurant, ignoring social distancing guidelines with numerous patrons standing and drinking, in addition to employees without facial coverings.

"Lasagna Restaurant" at 196 8th Avenue aka 258 West 20th Street in Manhattan, on August 1, 2020

On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed five patrons sitting at the bar inside the premises consuming alcohol. The bartender, identified as the manager, was found serving the patrons without a facial covering.

"Congress" at 208 Court Street in Brooklyn, on August 1, 2020

On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eleven patrons directly in front of the premises drinking alcohol without food. Additionally, two customers were observed receiving alcoholic beverages to-go in open containers without food.

"Made in Mexico" at 3950 10th Avenue in Manhattan, on August 1, 2020

On July 31st, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately seventy-five patrons gathered in a nightclub-like-atmosphere in the outdoor dining area, ignoring social distancing guidelines, numerous patrons drinking while standing, with tables not properly spaced apart and numerous patrons and employees without facial coverings.

"Fokkus Room & Cucine" at 136-138 West Fordham Road in the Bronx, on August 1, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises in full operation after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service with approximately forty-five individuals congregating in front of the sidewalk of the establishment and into the roadway, not socially distanced, not seated at tables and not wearing facemasks. One server was observed not wearing a face mask and the business had unlawfully expanded its footprint by placing tables in front of a neighboring business.

"Pazza Notte" at 1375A Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan, on August 1, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed nine patrons standing on the sidewalk in front of the premises without facial coverings, with three observed ordering and consuming alcohol from a makeshift bar at this licensee's premises without any food.

"Shinsen" at 44 Bowery in Manhattan, on July 31, 2020

On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least 35 individuals, the majority not wearing masks or following social distancing protocols, consuming alcoholic beverages inside the restaurant without food present. Investigators also observed lap dances being performed by topless females without facemasks inside the premises, which is not approved for adult entertainment.

"Capelli's Café" at 107-11 Northern Boulevard in Corona, on July 31, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises operating after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with at least 30 patrons seated and 8 patrons standing in the outdoor dining area, ignoring social distancing guidelines, with both employees and patrons observed not wearing facial coverings and no food being served. Additionally, on July 30th the SLA received a referral that on July 27th, NYPD officers responding to a 911 call observed four people, including the restaurant's manager, inside the premises consuming alcohol without face masks.

"Marina Café" at 154 Mansion Avenue on Staten Island, on July 31, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons in addition to five employees inside the premises without facial coverings. Investigators also observed at least ten tables where patrons were consuming alcohol with no evidence of food being served or having been consumed.

"True Colors" at 7915 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 31, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons standing in front of the location without facial coverings, ignoring social distancing guidelines, and no food being served. Investigators also noted DJ playing music on the sidewalk without a facemask and outdoor tables extended out in front of a neighboring business. True Colors is a repeat offender, with pending charges for EO violations on July 18th.

"Amata" at 209 15 East 56th Street in Manhattan, on July 31, 2020

On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons at four separate tables inside the restaurant, in flagrant violation of Executive Order 202.43 regarding indoor dining.

"George Keeley's" at 485 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on July 31, 2020

On July 30th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons standing and congregating around high top tables outside the bar with alcohol and with just one basket of popcorn on the table.

"Yeras Restaurant and Sports Bar" at 86-09 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights in Jackson Heights, on July 31, 2020

On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the business operating after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service with fourteen patrons congregating outside the premises without face masks, consuming alcohol, and ignoring social distancing guidelines. An employee at the front door was not wearing a face covering and no food was observed being served.

"Crush Bar and Lounge" at 10 West Mount Eden Avenue in the Bronx, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a DJ playing music outside the premises creating a nightclub-like atmosphere with over twenty-five patrons, most without facial coverings, partying, mingling and drinking.

"Kazan Mangal" at 97-13 Queens Boulevard in Queens, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed four patrons eating and drinking inside the restaurant. Kazan Mangal already was charged for allowing patrons to eat inside on July 26th.

"Shanghai Red" at 127-129 Westchester Square in the Bronx, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed three patrons eating and drinking inside the premises, including two at the bar. Directly outside the bar investigators observed several patrons standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing guidelines in addition to a server without a facial covering.

"The Greek Kitchen" at 885 10th Avenue in Manhattan, on August 3, 2020

Based on complaints of patrons eating inside the premises, on August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed several patrons dining inside.

Seven establishments were issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board following a meeting on July 30:

"Atlantic Bar" at 84 Croton Avenue in Ossining

The SLA received a referral from the Village of Ossining Police Department regarding an incident at the establishment on July 24th. On that date, officers observed several patrons congregating outside, with the front door to the business locked. Officers had the owner open the front door, where they observed numerous patrons inside drinking and mingling with no facial coverings and no food being served.

"The Village Line" at 1809 Kenmore Avenue in Kenmore

On July 24th, in response to complaints that the premises does not serve food, an SLA investigator entered the tavern and observed three patrons seated at the bar drinking alcohol without food. After requesting a menu from an employee, the investigator was told he could go next door for pizza and bring it back to the bar -- an admission that no food was available. The tavern was charged with violating Executive Order 202.52 for serving alcohol without food, in addition to a charge of "non bona fide" for not having food available, which has been a requirement of all licensed taverns dating back to 1964.

"Hi Life Bar & Grill" at 477 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan

On July 29th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons seated and being served inside, under a permanent structure, in violation of the NYS Department of Health's interim guidance for outdoor service.

"Bar Tabac" at 128 Smith Street in Brooklyn

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed seven employees without facial coverings, including the premises' manager, a bartender, the host, and four members of the kitchen staff. The licensee was well aware of the requirements, with prior violations of the Governor's Executive Orders in June.

"Republic" at 33-29 Astoria Boulevard in Astoria

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed the premises open and operating at 12:30 am, in violation of New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, and with a large number of patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk, interspersed with seated patrons, all directly in front of the premises.

"Kabu Bar Lounge" at 85-09 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed 25 patrons standing, drinking and congregating in front of the premises, ignoring social distancing regulations, and being served by a waitress without a facial covering. Kabu Bar Lounge is a repeat offender, with pending charges for EO violations on June 26th and 30th.

"Lalile Steakhouse" at 91-01 91-05 Astoria Boulevard in East Elmhurst

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least 17 patrons standing and drinking in front of the premises, without facial coverings or observing social distancing guidelines. The SLA also has a referral from the NYPD describing a large number of patrons drinking in front of the premises after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service on July 18th, including patrons drinking, standing, and congregating.

The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 28th and 29th are:

"Nello" at 694-696 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 28th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed at least eight patrons being served food and drink at multiple tables inside the restaurant in flagrant violation of the Governor's Executive Order 202.3, which has restricted service inside in New York City since March 16, 2020.

"Union Grounds" at 270 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a crowd drinking directly outside the premises without food, including twelve patrons standing and drinking without food. In addition, the owner, a bartender and a member of the waitstaff were observed without facial coverings.

"Ladies Sports Bar" at 170-12 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eight patrons consuming alcohol inside the premises, in addition to an employee without a facial covering, both in clear violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Parq" at 4001 East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx, on July 29, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed forty to fifty patrons consuming alcohol and smoking hookah on the sidewalk and street directly in front of the premises in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, including approximately twenty patrons without facial coverings.

"Grill on the Hill" at 1624 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, on July 29, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed patrons at two separate tables outside the premises consuming alcohol without food, in addition to two patrons standing at the bar inside the premises.

"Regular Visitors" at 149 Smith Street in Brooklyn, on July 29, 2020

On July 24th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed approximately twenty patrons drinking alcohol directly outside the premises without food.

"El Otro Rollo" at 79-05 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons drinking inside the bar, two employees serving patrons without facial coverings, and eight patrons standing and drinking with no food present at the restaurant.

"Gossip" at 733 9th Avenue in Manhattan, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twelve patrons congregating, lingering and consuming alcohol on the sidewalk in front of the premises well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with the owner and several patrons not wearing facial coverings. Gossip is a repeat offender, with two previous charges in early July for violations of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Atlantis" at 93-10 Woodhaven Boulevard in Jamaica, on July 28, 2020

Atlantis is a persistent violator of the Governor's Executive Orders, with SLA investigators finding patrons ignoring social distancing guidelines and standing and drinking in front of the premises on five separate occasions between July 1st and July 16th.

"El Abuelo Gozon" at 79-03 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 28, 2020

On July 25th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed twenty patrons standing and sitting while consuming alcohol in front of the premises on the sidewalk well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. There were multiple employees not wearing facial coverings, including the manager and two employees at the entrance. At the time of the visit there were two patrons seated inside at the bar consuming alcohol without food.

"El Palo Bar" at 38-12 104th Street in Corona, on July 28, 2020

On July 18th, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed thirty patrons drinking outside the restaurant, most without facial coverings, well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service. The restaurant is a repeat offender of the Governor's Executive Orders, with charges pending charges for violations on four separate occasions between June 21st and July 1st.

"Rancho" at 105-13 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, on July 28, 2020

On July 27th investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a total of eight patrons inside the bar drinking, in direct violation of the Governor's Executive Orders, with two patrons without facial coverings being served by a bartender without a facial covering.

The 12 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board during meetings on July 25, 26, and 27 are:

"Lima" at 85-07 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 25, 2020

Following numerous complaints and previous charges, the SLA conducted a compliance check of "Lima" on July 24th. Investigators observed over twenty patrons outside the premises standing and drinking in a nightclub-on-the-street atmosphere, ignoring social distancing guidelines and blocking the sidewalk. Previously, on July 18th, SLA investigators documented the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with a similarly large group of patrons standing and congregating in a nightclub-like-atmosphere, without facial coverings or adherence to social distancing guidelines. This location had also been observed and charged with violations of the Governor's Executive Orders in June.

"CJ's Bar and Lounge" 139-09 Crossbay Boulevard in Ozone Park, on July 25, 2020

The licensee's non-compliance began on June 27th, when SLA Investigators documented five patrons drinking inside the premises, along with outdoor tables not properly spaced and with a party-like atmosphere that extended in front of a neighboring building. On July 18th, during a disclosed visit, investigators documented employees without facial coverings serving patrons and provided the licensee with a summary of SLA guidelines. The next evening, SLA investigators made an undercover visit to the establishment, observing thirty patrons partying and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or social distancing.

"RubiRosa" at 8407 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 24th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "Rubi Rosa," observing approximately twenty-five individuals standing in front of the location consuming beverages, ignoring social distancing protocols, and not wearing facial coverings. An employee inside was observed without a facial covering speaking with patrons who were also not wearing facial coverings. This location was also found to be in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders on July 18th, with patrons similarly congregating outside.

"Mr Pancho's Café" at 86-09 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "Mr Pancho's Café" and found the restaurant in full operation well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with over thirty individuals standing in front of the premise consuming beverages, no food available, no proper facial coverings, and no social distancing. In addition, at least three employees were observed without facial coverings.

"Blue Angel Lounge" at 112-51 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of the "Blue Angel Lounge," observing patrons consuming alcohol with no food present. An inspection of the kitchen suggests the restaurant was in violations of the food requirement for some time, evidenced by a rusty grill, deep fryers with no oil, an empty refrigerator, an empty food serving station, the gas to appliances turned off, and no kitchen staff on site. This location was also found to be in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders on July 18th, with twenty-five people drinking inside.

"De La Mora Restaurant" at 84-19 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On the evening of July 18th, an SLA investigator observed patrons standing, drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or observing social distancing. The investigator returned shortly before midnight -- well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service -- to find thirty patrons drinking and partying in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders. This location was previously charged by the SLA on for violations of the Governor's EO on July 13th and 14th.

"El Patio Bar" at 218-21 Jamaica Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 26, 2020

On July 25th, SLA Investigators conducted a compliance check of "El Patio Bar," observing patrons inside the bar drinking, in addition to bartenders and kitchen staff without facial coverings. Previously, on July 18th, SLA investigators documented the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, with a large group of patrons standing and congregating in a nightclub-like-atmosphere without facial coverings or social distancing.

"The Grand" at 37-01 30th Avenue in Astoria, on July 27, 2020

On July 23rd, a joint inspection with SLA investigators and the New York City Sheriff's Office found the premises operating well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew, with at least a dozen patrons directly in front of the premises, and no facial coverings or social distancing. Inside, the inspection detail observed a patron drinking alcohol and an employee without a facial covering. When the inspection detail arrived, a bouncer was observed encouraging patrons to leave the premises with open containers.

"El Paisa Café" at 87-05 Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, on July 27, 2020

On the evening of July 18th, an SLA investigator observed eleven patrons standing, drinking and congregating directly in front of the premises, without facial coverings or social distancing. The investigator returned at 11:30 p.m., well past New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service, to find twenty-five patrons -- none wearing facial coverings -- drinking and congregating in front of the business in violation of the Governor's Executive Orders.

"Romanticos" at 76-07 Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, on July 27, 2020

On July 23rd, an SLA investigator conducted a compliance check of "Romanticos," finding thirteen patrons drinking alcohol inside the bar and a manager and bouncer without facial coverings. The business, a repeat offender, was found violating the Governor's Executive Order requiring bars and restaurants adhere to social distancing guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus on two prior occasions.

"Delicia's Mexicanas" at 102-14 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, on July 27, 2020

On July 25th, an SLA investigator conducted a compliance check of "Delicia's Mexicanas," finding patrons seated inside the premises, with the manager blocking the path of the investigator while a waitress warned patrons to leave out the back door. This licensee is a repeat offender, with violations of the Governor's Executive Orders and serving after New York City's 11 p.m. curfew for outside service on July 24th and July 4th.

"The Pomeroy" at 36-12 Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, on July 27, 2020