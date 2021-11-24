‘Cruel’ New York Bill Could Deny COVID Treatment If Unvaccinated

One New York politician wants to deny COVID coverage to New Yorkers who refused to get vaccinated. Dutchess County's Executive called the bill "cruel" and wrong."

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Democratic New York State Legislator Pat Burke announced he is introducing a bill that would allow insurance providers to deny coverage for COVID treatment if the person receiving the COVID treatment refused to get vaccinated.

Burke is a Buffalo native. He serves in the New York State Assembly from the 142nd district, representing South Buffalo, the City of Lackawanna, and the towns of West Seneca and Orchard Park.

Twitter

"I'm introducing a bill that allows insurance providers to deny coverage for Covid related treatment to those who refuse to be vaccinated. Do your part or pay your own way. Freedom isn't free," Burke tweeted.

https://nyassembly.gov/

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro called the bill "cruel" and wrong."

Dutchess County

"This is cruel… I chose to be vaccinated and encourage others to do the same. Giving providers more power to deny coverage is wrong. Denying coverage to those choices you disagree with isn’t progressive, it’s wrong," Molinaro commented in Burke's tweet.

Twitter

Burke then fired back at Molinaro.

https://nyassembly.gov

"All of a sudden, Republicans care about healthcare in this country? No, this is another way to give a wink to Covid deniers. What a phony," Burke wrote.

Twitter

Long Island Assemblyman Jarret Gandolfo believes the bill is "frightening" and "disturbing."

https://nyassembly.gov/

"The bill is more disturbing coming from a co-sponsor of the NY Health Act. If they ban private insurance and the State is the only healthcare plan, then what? A frightening look into NY’s future: do what we say or we’ll deny you coverage — and there’s no alternative," Gandolfo tweeted.

Which Hudson Valley Stores are Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2021? Here's a full list of the Thanksgiving operating hours for the Hudson Valley's most popular stores.

Help Needed: Newburgh, New York Deals With At Least 12 Shootings in 6 Days Newburgh police need help as they investigate at least 12 shootings over the past six days.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York