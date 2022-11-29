Croce Plays Croce at the Sugar Loaf PAC on February 25th; Enter To Win Tickets

A special concert event is coming to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center! On February 25th, AJ Croce will be performing a musical tribute to his late father, Jim Croce. Keep reading to see how YOU can be a part of this experience.

For one night, AJ Croce will perform all the classics by his late father Jim Croce, who is considered one of the most influential musicians of all time. Some songs that will be performed are "Operator", "You Don't Mess Around With Jim", and "Time In a Bottle".

AJ will also perform some of his own original songs and songs that influenced both him and his father. He will also talk candidly about his relationship and musical connection with his father to showcase a night dedicated to family, artistry, and memory.

This is one night of music you do not want to miss. We're giving away a pair of tickets to see AJ Croce at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center on February 25th. Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.