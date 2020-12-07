Cops Need Help Finding Hudson Valley ‘Porch Pirate’ Seen on Video

Police in the Hudson Valley are hoping you can help them identify a man they labeled a "porch pirate" who's seen on video allegedly stealing something from a porch.

On Friday around 9 p.m., the Town of Mount Hope Police Department posted a video to the police department's Facebook page asking the public for help. In the video, you can see a man wearing black and red pants, black shoes, a black jacket and a black and white hat casually walk up to a porch, take something from the porch and run away.

The Town of Mount Hope Police Department wrote the following on Facebook in hopes of identifying the suspect:

" ❗️ PORCH PIRATE ALERT ❗️

Do you recognize this man? This was taken in the area of Ledge Road and Spruce Road.

Please call us at 845-386-9442 or send us an private message if you know who this might be or to report any suspicious, non-emergency activity.

All calls and messages will be kept confidential.

The Town of Mount Hope Police Department didn't say when the alleged "porch pirate" struck but confirmed it happened in the area of Ledge Road and Spruce Road.

Below is the full video of the incident: