Cool Vintage Consignment Boutique Opens March 1 in Poughkeepsie

I’m a long time resident of the City of Poughkeepsie, so anytime I hear of a new store opening I find it exciting news for the city and also for the shopaholic inside of me. I’m particularly fond of anything vintage. Combine the buy local aspect with the vintage cool, and you get my kind of store.

To say that this hippie chick is excited about this cool new vintage consignment store opening in Poughkeepsie would be an understatement. This store is right up my alley, it's close to home, and it’s opening in less than 2 weeks on March 1. If you love vintage, funky and eclectic, I think you're going to love this new shop.

The store is called Topanga, and it’s being opened by Poughkeepsie resident Kari Kuzmic Reiser on March 1 at 330 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Topanga is not your run of the mill consignment shop. Topanga is a Bohemian-inspired consignment boutique with a slight hippy vibe. Kari will feature fun and funky high end women’s clothing, mid century modern and real wood furniture, shoes, jewelry and what Kari calls “various oddities.” There will be cool gifts and unique treasures, as well.

Topanga is also looking for artists and local crafts people to consign or become vendors at the store. So, if you have a special talent, let Kari know about it. You can check out Topanga at 330 Main Street and meet Kari starting on Monday, March 1. And chances are pretty good that I’ll see you there one of these days.