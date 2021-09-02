UPDATE: Connecticut State Police have announced that the trooper that was swept away in the Woodbury flood and then transported to Yale New Haven Hospital has been pronounced deceased.

Police say that the Sergeant was working the midnight shift and at around 3:30 AM, Troop L received an emergency call that his vehicle was in swift water and they can tell he was in distress. They immediately pinged his phone and sent all assets to locate him. Helicopters were able to locate the vehicle which was mostly submerged, but they did not locate the Sergeant in the vehicle.

After about an hour of continuous search, the trooper was located in the water. They performed immediate life-saving efforts and transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital via life star. En route to the hospital, he was presumed dead and it was confirmed upon arrival.

The Senior Sergeant was a 26-year member of Connecticut State Police.

The trooper will stay unidentified at this time. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all of Connecticut State Police.

At around 4 AM this morning, Connecticut State Police received a report from an on-duty trooper in distress that his vehicle was being swept away from the dangerous floodwaters in Woodbury.

After a search in Woodbury throughout the morning, police then confirmed that the missing person was one of their veteran troopers. Once found, immediate life-saving efforts were taken and he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital via life star.

Officials confirm there was 9 fire departments, 6 boats, 3 helicopters as well as dive teams, coast guards and police departments that helped assist in the search. Chief Morgan from the Woodbury Fire Department explained that at around 3:30 this morning, they received a call of a vehicle being swept down the river with an occupant in it, but it was unknown at the time that it was a State Trooper. Chief Morgan went on to explain that the incident happened in an area that is prone to flooding and doesn't have street lights.

There is no current status of the trooper, but we will continue to keep the trooper and their family in our thoughts and prayers.

Officer Muniz of Connecticut State Police confirmed that the trooper was a Sergeant assigned to Troop L in Litchfield.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with any information.

To watch the Connecticut State Police press conference, see below.

