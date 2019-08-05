College Tuition Offered for Volunteer Firefighters

Space is limited in this great program so sign up now.

If you or someone you know is an active volunteer fire fighter and attending college they could receive reimbursement for their college tuition with a state wide program.

According to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) the reimbursement program is being done as an incentive for more people to join the many of New York states volunteer fire departments.

It's called the Higher Education Learning Plan and gives college students a chance to have their tuition paid for as long as they are active and in good standing with a volunteer fire department.

Students must also maintain good grades and attend a New York State chartered 2 or 4 year school to receive reimbursement, plus they are also offering anyone who has already gotten a college degree with something called the FASNY HELP program.

Space is limited in both programs as they will only be accepting 100 participants and if more than 100 applications are received, the finalists will be chosen by random lottery.

Get details and program information here.

