The Hudson Valley is gearing up for one of its most anticipated celebrations of the year — Chowtoberfest VI. On Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 12 PM to 10 PM, Warwick will transform into a hub of live music, mouth-watering food, and unforgettable community vibes at The Oasis at Warwick (Fence Road Farm Brewery).

What began as a backyard tribute to local music supporter David “Chow-deli” Ciaudelli has grown into a full-blown festival drawing music lovers, families, and foodies from across the region. Chowtoberfest is more than just a day of entertainment — it’s a movement, a memory, and a must-experience Hudson Valley tradition.

12 Hours of Live Music

Chowtoberfest delivers a nonstop, day-to-night lineup featuring some of the region’s most electrifying performers, including Sonic Crusaders, Dan Lawson, and the Dave Kopec Band, along with more surprise acts that will keep the energy alive from the first note to the last encore.

Whether you’re into rock, blues, or high-octane jams, there’s something on stage for you — and the sound doesn’t stop until the night sky lights up over Warwick.

Food, Brews & Family Fun

No festival is complete without incredible food and drink. Fence Road Farm Brewery will be serving up fresh local craft beers, while food vendors dish out festival favorites that pair perfectly with the music.

But Chowtoberfest isn’t just for the adults — it’s a family-friendly celebration. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, superhero visits, free pony rides, and face painting, making it the perfect day out for the entire family.

Why You Can’t Miss It

Chowtoberfest VI isn’t just a festival — it’s a Hudson Valley tradition that brings people together for the love of music, good food, and community spirit. Every ticket supports the legacy of Chow-deli, keeping his passion for live, local music alive in the most powerful way possible: by celebrating it. Ticket sales directly benefit Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and To Write Love on Her Arms.

With 12 hours of live music, family-friendly fun, local brews, and community love, this is the event people talk about long after the last guitar solo fades. Don’t miss your chance to be part of something truly special.