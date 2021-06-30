Check Out This Hilarious and Epic Wresting Themed Gender Reveal

Gender reveals are becoming more and more creative!

Over the past few years, gender reveals have become very popular. They started out by cutting into a cake or releasing balloons from a box to reveal the gender of someone's baby. More recently, they have gotten more unique. There are various themes to gender reveals, baseball, hunting, football, even cars have all been a center point to gender reveals. We have all seen examples of these on social media, so you know how creative they can get.

I don't have children of my own, but if/when I do, I have often thought about a fun gender reveal that suits me. Thanks to social media, I think I have found the ideal gender reveal for my future child...if the mother of my child would allow it to happen.

It is no secret that I am a massive wrestling fan. Anyone who knows me knows that I am a WWE nerd. There's a real entertainment value and sense of suspense to wresting that, if you watch it, you can clearly understand. Now, I know professional wrestling is met with a lot of criticism and judgment from many because it's "fake". As someone who has stepped in a ring, I can assure you that while the outcome is predetermined, it is NOT fake. I was hurting in places that I didn't know I could hurt.

Okay, rant over...

Naturally, a WWE-style gender reveal would be perfect for me. I wish I could say that I came up with this concept, but I can't. There's a post on Facebook that's going viral now where someone set up a makeshift ring in their yard with friends and family gathered around as spectators. In the ring, a guy dressed in pink and a guy dressed in blue for the sex of the baby. The two "wrestlers" put on a match and the winner would represent what the couple would be having. I won't give you any spoilers, but if you want to see the outcome of this match, and see if it will be a boy or a girl, check it out below!

