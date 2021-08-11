Celebrity Crush Causes Drama for One Hudson Valley Couple

We've all had celebrity crushes right?

I'm pretty sure growing up I had them all plastered on my walls thanks to J-14 Magazine and Tiger Beat. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Devon Sawa, all the boys from NSYNC. I loved them and now that I'm older they all hold a place in my heart.

One of our listeners has a celebrity crush, but her boyfriend doesn't like it at all.

We got a text the earlier this week and she gave us full permission to talk about it on the air.

Maggie texted us the following:

Hey CJ and Jess,

I'm 33 years old and have a huge crush on celebrity. I'm in love with Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni on Law and Order SVU. Anyway, he came back last season and I'm over the moon about it. My boyfriend however, is not. I've been posting a bunch of pictures of Stabler on Instagram and am even planning to go down to the city to see if I can catch them filming. Obviously I've commented on how hot I think Stabler is. The other day my boyfriend said it was getting to be too much and that if I don't cool it he's going to need a break from our relationship. I thought he was kidding, but he's very serious. I told him that it's just a harmless fangirl moment, but he says it makes him feel insecure because he doesn't look anything like him and it's disrespectful to our relationship. I feel terrible. Am I being a jerk?

I don't think you're being a jerk, but I guess I can see where your boyfriend is coming from. We all have our insecurities and he probably feels like he can't measure up to Christopher Meloni.

I also think that breaking up over that is ridiculous.

What do you guys think? Can we help Melissa navigate her love for Stabler and her actual love life?

Actress Susan Pourfar From Goshen, NY Susan Pourfar, who was born in Goshen, New York, has been in several blockbuster projects through the years. Perhaps that's why she may seem very familiar to Hudson Valley fans.

9 Celebrities That Called Woodstock Home Famous people that once lived in Woodstock, New York