The CDC has issued a recall for ground turkey sold across the country due to a salmonella outbreak in 12 states including Connecticut and New York.

At least twenty eight people in 12 different states have become ill according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and people in Connecticut and New York are included in that number.

The CDC attributes the outbreak to a number of ground turkey products including Nature's Promise, 94 percent lean, 1 pound package with dates of January 1, 3, 4, 8 and 10. Wegman’s 94 percent lean, 3 pound packages with dates of January 3, 4, 8, 10, and Plainville Farms 93 percent lean, 1 pound packages with a date of January 10.

Of course these packages are no longer in supermarkets, so if you've purchased any of these products recently you should be alright, but the CDC says to make sure you check dates on packages you may have put right in the freezer.

If you have one of the above packages of ground turkey, you should either throw them away, or return them to the place where you purchased them, and make sure you wash your hands after handling them and disinfect any surfaces that may have touched the product.

Of course you should call your health provider if you have symptoms of salmonella:

Diarrhea and Fever, or Diarrhea for more then three days

Bloody Diarrhea

Vomiting where you can't even keep liquids down

Watch for dehydration signs which include not urinating, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up.

You may not experience symptoms of salmonella right away, the CDC says symptoms usually start anywhere from six hours to six days after you've eaten contaminated food. Most people usually recover fully without any treatment after four to seven days.