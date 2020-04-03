CDC Formally Recommends Use of Cloth Face Coverings

After analyzing recent studies on how COVID-19 is spread, the CDC is now formally recommending the use of cloth face coverings, particularly in public settings like grocery stores or pharmacies.

Per the CDC:

...the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.

It's important to remember that the best way to continue to prevent the spread of the virus is to maintain social distancing--remaining at least six feet away from others. The suggested cloth face coverings are an added measure that ALL Americans should abide by, at the very least in high-transmission areas.

Bear in mind, ordinary citizens SHOULD NOT aim to use surgical masks or N-95 respirators--those should be left for medical personnel only.

Scarves, bandanas, hand towels and t-shirts can all be used to cover your mouth and nose. Watch below as Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows you how you can make an effective face covering from a t-shirt: