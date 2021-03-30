CDC Fears ‘Impending Doom’ As New York COVID Cases Skyrocket

Gov. Cuomo says COVID is rearing "its ugly head across New York State" as new cases have increased by nearly 90 percent.

According to John Hopkin's University, there have been 73,909 new COVID-19 cases across New York State in the past week compared to 39,195 the week prior.

During this new surge in cases, New York State has the second-highest rates per capita of COVID in the U.S. New York is averaging 548 cases of coronavirus for every 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.

"COVID continues to rear its ugly head across New York State, this pandemic isn't done with us yet," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday. "The vaccine is here and New York State is working 24/7 and pulling out all the stops to get shots in arms, including expanding eligibility and establishing new vaccination sites. But in the meantime, washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are critical behaviors that can help us slow the spread as we continue to fight the COVID beast."

New Jersey is first at 647 cases per 100,000 residents.

On Monday, President Biden said all states should reissue a mask mandate as the CDC warns of "impending doom."

"When I first started at CDC about two months ago, I made a promise to you: I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared."

Biden calls the potential of a fourth wave, “deadly serious.”

