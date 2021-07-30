CDC: ‘Extreme Measures’ Needed To Control Delta COVID in New York

The CDC has learned the new Delta variant seems to spread as easily as chickenpox and easier than many viruses, including the 1918 "Spanish" flu.

In a new memo, first obtained by the Washington Post, the CDC warns the COVID Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox. It's also more transmissible than MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, seasonal flu, the the 1918 "Spanish" flu, and Smallpox, according to the CDC.

People infected with the Delta variant can spread it to about nine others and people who are vaccinated may spread it just as fast, officials say.

There's a greater risk of disease, hospitalization and death among those who are unvaccinated but vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, which may also reduce public confidence in vaccines, the CDC adds.

Vaccines prevent about 90 percent from getting a severe disease, but the vaccine appears to be less effective, under 90 percent, at preventing infection or transmission, officials say.

"The Delta variant of COVID -19 now accounts for about 1 in every 5 new coronavirus infections in the US. Health experts warn that regions where less than half the people are fully vaccinated could see infections surge this fall and winter, including many regions in New York State," the New York State Health Department wrote on Facebook.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky confirmed the memo to CNN and said "extreme" measures are needed to get the new COVID outbreak under control.

"The measures we need to get this under control -- they're extreme. The measures you need are extreme," Walensky told CNN.

On Wednesday, one day after the CDC updated its mask guidance, Gov. Cuomo said "dramatic action" is needed to slow the spread of COVID in New York.

One county in the region is telling everyone to put the mask back on. Cuomo has yet to require New Yorkers to wear masks. He says officials are still looking at data adding, for now, local governments can make their own decisions.

Cuomo's staff have pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.

Gov. Cuomo once again said it's a "pandemic of unvaccinated" as 3.5 million New Yorkers, which is bigger than the population in 21 states, are not vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo announced there were 2,567 new COVID cases in the previous 24 hours. On June 28, there were 275 cases, an increase of over 700 percent.

According to Cuomo, 74.9 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 68.3 percent have completed their vaccine series. 62.7 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

