More than ever, we turn to wellness goodies and self-care items. The things that make us feel our best are the products that we tend to use and tell others about.

We have been able to try all-natural, organic products with fewer ingredients in the Hudson Valley. I love that we can also buy items from local businesses and that way, we know that it is fresh and legitimate.

I received CBD products as a gift years ago and it has changed my life. In return, I then gave some CBD items as a present to a few of my friends and family members this year. They were all so grateful for the self-care gift and said it's something that they now use in their daily routine.

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has become popular with its natural elements in soothing anything from anxiety to physical pain. CBD does not contain any psychoactive components unless otherwise noted on the product. THC is the component in cannabis that produces a "high" feeling which is not in CBD products.

CBD oil is extracted from cannabis plants which are then diluted with oil. The oils can consist of hemp seed or coconut oil.

Cannabis dates back to 2900 B.C. Some folks claim that CBD helps with their stress levels, relaxes them, improves their sleep, and assists with medical conditions, and more. I currently use CBD facial serum, Chapstick, roller, and lotion.

In the Hudson Valley, many local businesses have joined in and produced CBD products. Some items range from gummies, chapsticks, lotions, serum, rollers, and more.

Find out where you can grab some for yourself and support local businesses as well.

Fushion CBD, Warwick

Not only does this location have products for adults, but also for pets. From topical options to tinctures and gummies, there's something for everyone. Their topical products consist of hand sanitizer, skin cream, soothing soak, and more. Fusion CBD also has CBD tinctures, consumable items, and smokable hemp. This market has meat, jams, honey, and more on-site as well.

Find out more by clicking here.

Hudson Valley Holistic, Hudson Valley CBD, Tuckahoe

They have a CBD premium collection for all. Ranging from CBD oils and tinctures to topical roll-ons, gummies, items for pets, and merchandise including t-shirts and pins. Hudson Valley CBD tinctures are made with the highest quality ingredients which are grown in Colorado and have industrial hemp extract. They take pride in their products producing focus, helping with stress management, muscle, and bone health.

Click here to find out more.

The Leaf NY, Beacon

Known for being local hemp growers, The Leaf NY is a small business that is run by a team of friends and family. They take pride in producing the highest quality hemp CBD products and also informing and educating their guests. The Leaf NY is a part of the US Department of Agriculture's industrial hemp research program. They were excited to harvest their first crop in the Hudson Valley this year. Be sure to see their body care products, hemp gummies, hemp tea, muscle cream, pet treats, and more.

Click here to find out more.

Have you ever tried CBD before? What do you like about it? Share your experience with us below.

Popular Online CBD Store Opens New Shop in Rhinebeck A Peek Inside Hempability in Rhinebeck