Bus Driver in Horrific Crash in Hudson Valley Needs Help

Many Hudson Valley residents are helping the bus driver who was severely injured in a horrific head-on crash.

On Wednesday around 8:21 a.m. a Washingtonville School District school bus was involved in an accident on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor. New Windsor police responded and determined a commercial tree service truck that was heading west on Route 207 crossed over the double yellow line and struck the bus that was driving East on Route 207.

The bus was transporting eight students traveling to Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, according to the Washingtonville School District.

Three people, the truck driver, bus driver and a student, who was sitting behind the bus driver, were extricated from the bus and brought to a hospital.

The bus driver was later identified as 74-year-old Andy Sanchez. The accident left Sanchez in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He was later put in a medically induced coma, intubated and had to be medically immobilized from the neck down.

"Andy has touched so many lives. He loves what he does, but most of all he loves his students so dearly. So much so, that even while he was in so much pain and waiting for help to arrive he comforted his students singing and reassuring them that everything was going to be alright. For those of you who know and love Andy, his zest for life, the outdoors, fishing and his love and dedication to his family and his students we are asking you to please help him in this long road to recovery," Miriam Stanise wrote in a GoFundMe.

As of this writing over $21,000 has been raised. In an update, Stanise said Sanchez is currently still in the ICU in serious but stable condition and is still on the ventilator.