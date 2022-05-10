Burger Sold in Hudson Valley Named One of Best in New York

A very popular burger made in the Hudson Valley continues to receive high praise from top New York officials.

On Monday, a cook-off to determine New York's best burger was held in Syracuse, New York. New York's Final Four burgers competed in the New York Beef Council's 2022 Best Burger New York contest.

Below were the Final 4 burgers

Best New York State Burgers made in Port Jervis, Brewerton, Syracuse, Rensselaer

The Final Four:

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger"



Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer, "The Empire Smash Burger"



Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"



Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger"

Fans voted on the Top 10 burgers made in New York State and then voted on the Final Four.

Benny Burger From Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis, New York Among State's Best

On Monday, judges decided the Final Four burger's fate. And it was like ""Déjà vu all over again" for Ben's Fresh based in Port Jervis.

For the second straight year, the Benny Burger from the Orange County eatery was named the third-best burger made in New York State

"It’s a huge honor to once again have our burger be recognized as one of NY’s best. This competition has brought so much awareness to our multiple award-winning Benny Burger and while we may not have come out on top, our customers continually make us feel like the true champions. We were excited for the chance to compete against 3 other great restaurants and look forward to the opportunity to compete again next year," a Ben's Fresh spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post.

Best Burger Made In The Hudson Valley

The Benny Burger is a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special "Benny sauce" served on a pickle bun. The burger is made with 100 percent fresh beef, custom ground, and cooked to order.

Recently, Hudson Valley readers said Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis makes the best burger in the region. Ben's Fresh website claims to make the "Best Burgers in Town."

Last year the Benny Burger also finished third while winning the People's Choice Award thanks to an online vote.

Burgers Made in Hudson Valley, Captial Region, Central New York, New York City Among State's Best

Below were the 10 New York burgers that were named best in 2022.

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger"

Madison Bistro, Wampsville, "Cowboy Burger"

The Angry Garlic, Baldwinsville, "The Hot Mess Burger"

Illusive Restaurant & Bar, Rensselaer, "The Empire Smash Burger"

Butera's Craft Beer and Pizza, Hamburg, "Peanut Butter Rocket Burger"

Neir's Tavern, NYC, "Goodfellas Burger"

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, "Benny Burger"

Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, "Bam Bam Burger"

Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Syracuse, "Pub Pretzel Burger"

Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger"

Burger Made in Syracuse Named Best New York Burger in 2022

The New York Beef Council named Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub, with their newly created “Hot `n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” as the best burger in New York State for 2022.

The winning burger is topped with:

Smoked beef brisket

Pepper jack cheese

House-made seasoned onion straws

House-made brown sugar bbq sauce

On a pretzel bun

In 2021, the New York Beef Council named Syracuse’s Ale `n Angus Pub's “Hot `n Smokey Candied Bacon Burger” as the best burger in New York State.

The burger was created just for the competition, according to the New York Beef Council.

