Bruce Springsteen to Join Dropkick Murphys for Empty Fenway Show

Dropkick Murphys will stream a performance from an empty Fenway Park in Boston, with Bruce Springsteen sitting in on two songs. The show will take place on May 29 at 6PM ET.

"That's right," the Irish punk band wrote on Facebook. "We are gonna be the first band in history to play right on the dirt and grass of the infield diamond - and we will be doing it free - for you, the best fans in the world."

They noted that the free live stream "will have no audience in the stands. That’s another first - no band has ever played a full show in an empty sports stadium! This means you get to take part in this show with your rowdy kids and neighbors right from your own living room or backyard."

The "Fenway Double Play" will also feature Springsteen, who will join the band from a remote location. They'll perform a track from each of their catalogs together. Springsteen has recorded with Dropkick Murphys on a couple of occasions: a cover of "Peg O' My Heart," found on their 2011 album Going Out in Style, and "Rose Tattoo" from a 2013 EP that raised money for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing.

The concert, which the band referred to as "Streaming Outta Fenway," is free, but the group is asking fans to donate to the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat for Humanity and Feeding America. "These organizations put their donations to work now - to help real people in need," they said.