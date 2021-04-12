Bridge Work in Hudson Valley Will Close Road for Five Months

Drivers are told to find alternative routes and plan for more travel time.

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works is closing a portion of Liberty Town Highway 70 (Townsend Road), in the Town of Liberty, to replace County Bridge 404.

County Bridge 404 is located approximately 0.6 miles southwest of the intersection of State Route 52 and Townsend Road. This section of Townsend Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. April 26, 2021, and will remain closed for approximately 5 months, officials say.

Below is a photo of where the closure will be.

Sullivan County Division of Public Works

Hudson Valley officials also warned roadwork on or near four area bridges will cause delays or closures "until further notice." Some drivers are told to seek alternative routes.

Last Wednesday, the New York State Bridge Authority reminded motorists construction on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, Rip Van Winkle Bridge, Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge and near the Bear Mountain Bridge will cause delays and sometimes closures for the foreseeable future. CLICK HERE for more information on each bridge.

