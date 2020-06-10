Boy Airlifted to Hospital After Crashing Bike in Hudson Valley

A boy was left unconscious after he fell off his bike and hit his head on the pavement.

On Monday around 2:15 p.m., Saugerties police responded 10 Oakledge Park Road in the Village of Saugerties, with DIAZ Ambulance, to a report of a 10-year-old boy that fell off his bicycle.

The boy, who later turned out to be 12-years-old, hit his head on the pavement and was unconscious, police say. Officials say the boy was incorrectly reported to them as being 10.

First responders treated the boy at the scene and then transported the child to the Cow Flop across from the Cahill Elementary School, where the child was airlifted by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

The boy wasn't wearing a bicycle helmet, resulting in both head and facial injuries, according to the Saugerties Police Department. His condition hasn't been released.