Bon Jovi Cancel 2020 Summer Tour to Help Fans With Refunds

Much discussion has taken place over the past week about ticketing practices with canceled, postponed and rescheduled dates. In order to ensure their fans are taken care of financially, Bon Jovi have announced the cancellation of their proposed summer tour, with financial concerns playing a role in the decision.

In a message to fans, the band wrote, "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries."

The message continued, "These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."

The tour was expected to coincide with the band's fifteenth studio album, which is titled Bon Jovi: 2020. The album title was meant as a nod to the current divisive political culture, exploring more “socially conscious” themes including songs about veterans and shootings in Ohio and Texas. “I’m very happy with it," Bon Jovi said. “It’s a different record.”

Jon Bon Jovi has kept a high profile during the coronavirus pandemic, seeking fan submissions inputting stories of inspiration during this period of isolation into a track called "Do What You Can." He also lent a nod of support to Chicago's "Livin' on a Prayer' city sing-along and surprised a kindergarten class in Florida.