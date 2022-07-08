Blue Öyster Cult is Jamming at The Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center; Enter to Win

Blue Öyster Cult is coming to take over the stage at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center, on November 12th in Chester NY! Here's your chance to enjoy some classic rock tunes with the best of the best.

They formed in 1967, and for 50 years have been giving fans awesome rock anthems to jam to! Some of their career highlights include hit songs like "The Reaper", "Godzilla", and "Burnin for You." It's been said that this group sounds even better live, so there's no excuse not to see them this fall!

Here's your chance to win tickets to see Blue Öyster Cult at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center in Chester NY, on November 12th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!