Billy Joe’s Closed For 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19

The popular bar on the Newburgh waterfront is now closed following a COVID-19 exposure.

On Friday, Billy Joe's announced on Facebook the restaurant learned on Wednesday an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had no direct contact with food handling and had limited contact with customers, according to Billy Joe's.

The employee did have direct contact with a number of Billy Joe's employees. Those staff members are now quarantining for two weeks, the restaurant confirmed.

Because of the large number of employees quarantining the restaurant is closed for two weeks, according to Billy Joe's.

