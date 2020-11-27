Billy Joe’s Closed For 2 Weeks Due to COVID-19
The popular bar on the Newburgh waterfront is now closed following a COVID-19 exposure.
On Friday, Billy Joe's announced on Facebook the restaurant learned on Wednesday an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee had no direct contact with food handling and had limited contact with customers, according to Billy Joe's.
The employee did have direct contact with a number of Billy Joe's employees. Those staff members are now quarantining for two weeks, the restaurant confirmed.
Because of the large number of employees quarantining the restaurant is closed for two weeks, according to Billy Joe's.
Below is the complete Facebook post from Billy Joe's.
On Wednesday November 25th Billy Joe's was notified that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. This employee has no direct involvement in food handling and extremely limited contact with customers. This employee did however have proximate contact with a number of other Billy Joe's staff who are now voluntarily quarantining. As a result of these quarantines, Billy Joe's is not able to appropriately staff the restaurant during the coming two week period. Accordingly, Billy Joe's will remain closed until December 9, 2020. Billy Joe's has always and will continue to follow all applicable federal, state and local guidance regarding the pandemic. We take the safety of our employees and our customers extremely seriously and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to you. Please stay safe over the coming days. We look forward to serving you again soon.