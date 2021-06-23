New York's biggest indoor waterpark is almost ready to reopen in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark is finally hinting about welcoming back guests from its COVID-19 shutdown.

"Dear Kartrite guests we miss you. We miss the families. We miss the laughter. We miss the fun, but we'll get through this and when you're ready for fun, we will be here," The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark website currently states.

The waterpark in Monticello on the campus of Resorts World Catskills features many thrilling water attractions, including waterslides, a FlowRider surf simulator, a lazy river, a kid’s activity pool and a multi-level play structure with slides.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

While an opening date hasn't been set, the Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark hinted about reopening soon. A job fair was held Thursday with positions available in all departments.

We reached out to our contacts with the waterpark about an opening date, but haven't heard back. Once we get an official date we will be sure to let you know!

As we wait for the state's biggest indoor waterpark to reopen, check out the thrilling rides you'll be able to enjoy once the park reopens.

Biggest Indoor Waterpark in New York Found in Hudson Valley

According to the company's website, the state-of-the-art indoor waterpark delivers "an unbelievable family adventure for all ages." The resort and waterpark feature a two-acre four-season waterpark and 324 hotel rooms. An indoor entertainment center includes an arcade, mini-bowling, a ropes course, multiple restaurants and bars, a spa and more.

Keep Scrolling: