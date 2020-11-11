Beloved Weatherman From Hudson Valley Has ‘Aggressive’ Cancer

A popular weatherman who lives in the Hudson Valley was diagnosed with cancer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Al Roker announced on TODAY he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

The 66-year-old TODAY weatherman and co-host will be undergoing surgery to have his prostate removed. He said he went public with his diagnosis to remind others to get checked for prostate cancer. One in seven African American men and one in nine men overall are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to TODAY.

"Fortunately his cancer appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate," Dr. Vincent Laudone said on TODAY.

Laudone is expected to perform Roker's surgery in the near future. Roker hopes to be back on TV in about two weeks.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roker anchored his TODAY segments from his upper Hudson Valley home. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and anchored his weather reports and other segments for the show from his Hudson Valley home before returning to the studio.