Beloved New Paltz Restaurant to Close After 34 Years

It's the end of an era in New Paltz.

If you've ever strolled around New Paltz or had a night out there, it's likely you've been to Murphy's before. Sitting right on the main street is Murphy's Restaurant and Pub. They have been open for 34 years. Sadly, their 34th year will be their last. According to a post on their social media, Murphy's New Paltz will be permanently closing.

The post on their social media reads:

Sunday April 18, 2021 will be the last call at Murphy's Restaurant & Pub. After thirty four years of friendship, loyalty, and love at 107 Main Street, we have sold the bar and are looking forward to new adventures. Words cannot express how incredibly grateful we are for all the support we have received and all of th friendships we have made throughout the yeas. WE will forever remembera ll the good times. Thank you!

At this time, it is unclear what new adventures the owners will be looking forward to. Murphy's was put up for sale in August 2020 with an asking price of $1.8 million. Maybe they'll be opening another bar/restaurant, or maybe they'll be enjoying some time off from the business. Either way, it is truly the end of an era for New Paltz.

People have been showering Murphy's with love and memories on social media. In New Paltz, Murphy's was a popular place for college students. On Murphy's website, they have a form for you to submit your story about the restaurant and pub. It was created by former Murphy's employees. They have also published multiple stories that were submitted.

Murphy's will last day of business will be this Sunday, April 18, 2021.

