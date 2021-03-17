‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley ‘Superhero,’ ‘Community Icon’ Dies

A man who's described as a "community leader, superhero and mentor" to children in the Hudson Valley has died.

Chris McLaurin of Poughkeepsie lost his battle with cancer, his family confirmed on Facebook on Monday.

"The McLaurin Family is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Father, Husband, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend and COACH, Christopher McLaurin. A legend in his own right and our superhero. He made a huge impact on the people who he’s come in contact with. He will forever live on in our hearts," the family wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The City of Poughkeepsie Common started Tuesday's meeting with a moment of silence for Mclaurin who was described as a community leader, coach and mentor.

Yvonne Flowers, City of Poughkeepsie Councilmember (5th Ward), describes McLaurin as a "community icon."

"We (lost) another community icon, a man who dedicated his life helping our children," Flowers wrote. "That was him...always finding ways to engage our kids in positive programs that teach discipline, the value of healthy physical activity, teamwork, sportsmanship and most of all, providing an opportunity to be a mentor to a child."

McLaurin was also the F.D. Roosevelt High School's JV Boys Basketball head coach.

"The FDR coaching staff mourns the loss of JV Boys basketball coach Chris McLaurin. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP coach you will be missed," Bobbie Goodman wrote on the HPCSD Sports Page Group.

Besides being described as an exceptional coach a GoFundMe to help with his medical costs states he was a "mentor" to all young men in the Hudson Valley.

"He has been a mentor to young men all over the Hudson Valley, offering advice and guidance in all aspects of their lives," Annie Doherty wrote in the GoFundMe. "He is truly a special person. Chris McLaurin's dedication to the youth of our community has touched the lives of so many families."

