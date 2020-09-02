Beloved Hudson Valley Donuts, Coffee Shop is Closing

An eatery in the region which was named one of New York's best donut shops is closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twin Peaks Coffee & Donuts in Tannersville recently announced it will be closing its doors on Nov. 1.

"Sadly, the pandemic has made it too difficult to continue. We have lost employees for different reasons and the times are just so uncertain," the business wrote online. "It is with a heavy heart that we must share the news that Twin Peaks Coffee and Donuts will be closing it’s doors on November 1."

The Tannersville eatery has been in business for over eight years and was recently named one of the "best donut shops in Upstate NY."

"We have worked hard for the last 8 years to make a successful, fun, and comfortable place to hang out with friends, families, and colleagues," owners wrote. "It has been very rewarding for us. When we started this adventure we never dreamed that we would find an extended family, with such friendly faces and lots of laughs!

Twin Peaks Coffee & Donuts is known for its tasty breakfast classics as well as breakfast sandwiches, coffee and of course specialty donuts made fresh to order.

"We have always been geared around the community and of course its visitors. We have loved seeing your local happy faces weekly, and our seasonal friends both winter and summer. We thank our loyal customers, community, and of course family for making this adventure an enjoyment as well as an important part of our lives," owners said.

Anyone interested in keeping the business going can contact the owners.

"If any of you are interested in continuing this adventure or know of someone who may be, please have them get in touch with us. We would love to see donuts and fresh roasted coffee continue to be a part of the Mountain Top community," Twin Peaks Coffee & Donuts wrote.