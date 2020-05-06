Bear Spotted Near a Number of Hudson Valley Homes

A black bear was spotting walking through several yards in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department was called around 7:45 a.m. on Monday after a bear was spotted walking through several yards North Hamilton Street and climbing on a fence on, a city of Poughkeepsie police spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post over the phone.

Police eventually found the animal after it claimed a fence. Officers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation also responded and they were able to tranquilize the black bear and safely remove it around noon, officials say.

The bear was released back into a safe location.