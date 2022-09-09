Beacon, NY Police Looking to Identify Person, Do You Recognize Them?

Beacon police are looking for the public's help in identifying this person.

One tool that many Hudson Valley police departments have continued to use in their attempt to solve crimes is social media. There are so many cases that have been solved because someone online has seen a picture of someone police were looking for or had information about a crime.

Have You Seen This Person in Beacon, New York?

The Beacon Police Department is currently looking to use the same method in hopes that some might recognize a person of interest. According to a post on the City of Beacon Police Department Facebook page, they are looking to identify the person pictured below...

City of Beacon Police Department/Facebook City of Beacon Police Department/Facebook loading...

Police say that they are currently investigating an incident that occurred on September 2, 2022, at approximately 05:25 p.m. Police didn't say where the incident occurred or what the incident involved, but are asking anyone that might know the identity of the person in the picture above to contact them at 845-831-4111. Tips can also be emailed directly to the detectives working the case at Detectives@beaconny.gov.

Police also said that once identified they would like to interview the person shown above carrying a reusable grocery shopping bag. The area the pictures were taken in looks like the mailbox area of an office building or apartment complex. Police did say that any information provided will remain confidential. Here is another picture police provided...

City of Beacon Police Department/Facebook City of Beacon Police Department/Facebook loading...

There are numerous cases from all over the Hudson Valley that police are looking for more information on. Below we have 14 cases and mysteries that police are currently looking for any information on, take look, and if you have any tips contact your local police department.

14 Unsolved Hudson Valley Cold Cases and Mysteries Missing locals. Cold cases. Unexplained happenings. Here are 13 unsolved mysteries that took place right here in the Hudson Valley.