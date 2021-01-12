Beacon Highway Department and Transfer Station Temporarily Closed

Unfortunately we have been seeing announcements like this a lot, but due to Coronavirus protocols, the highway department and transfer station will be closed until January 19. If you do need assistance people are being asked to call city hall and leave a message at (845)-838-5000 or call (845)-831-0932 for more information. The coverage for the transfer department is pretty large, these are some of the services they usually offer. Also, right on that website they explain some of the protocols and services Beacon is offering during this difficult time with the coronavirus.

Items that are accepted here:

Appliances (freon and not freon)

Car batteries

Cardboard

Construction and demolition debris

Furniture and household

Garbage

Metal and scrap

Newsprint, office paper, junk mail, magazines, catalogs

Recyclables

Tires

Wood Waste

Yard waster

Items that are not accepted here:

Explosives

Household hazardous waste

New or used motor oil

Pesticides

The highway department maintains the city streets and manages curbside garbage pickup. They also help keep the streets in good condition and help install street signs throughout the town. In the colder months, they help keep the road clear for emergency personnel and after the holidays they do collect Christmas trees.

There is a lot going on, so ff you need more information on covid, you can call the New York State Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065. You also check out the states website for more information on it too. Many services are being offered for all residents and reading through all of them is a great way to learn more and to use them.

